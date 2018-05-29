City of Sugar Land completes significant expansion, reconstruction of Mayfield Park

The City of Sugar Land’s Mayfield Park, 106 Avenue D, is now open after a significant investment to expand and reconstruct the popular community amenity.

Mayfield Park, originally 1.5 acres, has served surrounding neighborhoods for more than 20 years. In early 2017, Johnson Development dedicated approximately 2.6 acres of land to the city as part of parkland dedication requirements for their Imperial project.

Reconstruction started in summer 2017 and was completed in spring 2018. The completed park now includes more than four acres, and the improvements include an entry monument sign, loop trails, a playground, a basketball court, a picnic pavilion, picnic tables with barbecue grills, drinking fountains, an open meadow, bike racks and landscaping.

“The Mayfield Park community is rich in history and is one of the most historical neighborhoods in Sugar Land,” said Director of Parks and Recreation Joe Chesser. “Staff and the design team met with dedicated neighborhood residents before the design started to understand their desires for the redevelopment of the park. With the help of their input, the park provides a place for recreational activities and enhances the Mayfield Park community.”

The project cost approximately $1 million with funds provided by the Sugar Land 4B Corporation, which was established in 1995 to promote, assist and enhance economic development activities and quality of life opportunities within the city of Sugar Land. The corporation’s funding is provided by a portion of restricted sales tax revenue approved by voters that may not be used to support general operations of the city.

For information about parks facilities in the City of Sugar Land, contact the Sugar Land Parks and Recreation Department at 281-275-2900, visit www.sugarlandtx.gov/parks or follow Sugar Land Parks and Recreation at facebook.com/SugarLandParks.