City of Sugar Land recognizes Dulles High School JROTC cadet

Tyler Wallace, an Air Force Junior ROTC cadet at Dulles High School, was recognized by the Sugar Land City Council and Mayor Joe Zimmerman with a June 4 proclamation. Wallace recently received the Silver Valor Award from the Air Force JROTC program for his voluntary act of heroism in helping to rescue a family involved in a traffic accident with an 18-wheeler during a dust storm last summer outside of Vernon.

At the rescue site, Wallace and his family assessed the family’s injuries and helped treat them until medics arrived.

“Well, I think when you look at a young man as young as Wallace is, for him to do something like that, you can’t plan for it, you can’t practice for it, you can’t be trained for it. It has to come from your heart,” Zimmerman said. “For him to run out and start helping people, that’s not a planned response. It takes courage.”