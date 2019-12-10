City of Sugar Land to celebrate 60 years

The city of Sugar Land will celebrate its 60th anniversary later this month, and there are multiple ways the public can join in.

An oral history exhibition and multiple interactive events are among the celebratory events planned by Sugar Land to mark its 60 anniversary on Dec. 29. The exhibit, which features oral histories and portraits celebrating the city’s past, is now on display for the public through early January at Sugar Land Town Square.

There are a few other ways residents can join in the anniversary celebration leading up to the event: submitting a short video (through Dec. 20) explaining what’s special about Sugar Land for a chance to win prizes and have the videos featured in a special compilation; being among the first to submit “Following the Sugar Land Way” selfie photos at specific locations throughout the city to win 60th anniversary-themed prizes; and attending free “pop-up” parties in collaboration with five local dessert eateries – The Sweet Boutique, Kilwin’s, Decadent Coffee and Dessert Bar, Churned Creamery and Stacked Ice Cream – to enjoy complimentary custom sweet bites prize opportunities.

An online version of the exhibition is viewable at sugarlandtx.gov/SLOralHistory. For more information on that and the full list of 60th anniversary celebrations, visit sugarlandtx.gov/CelebrateSL or call 311 or 281-275-2900.