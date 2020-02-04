City of Sugar Land to reveal anniversary artwork

Sugar Land’s 60th anniversary artwork will be unveiled from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at City Hall, 2700 Town Center Blvd. North.

The city said the commemorative piece, composed of nearly 200 independent hanging glass ribbons, is called “Cultivate” and celebrates the incorporation of Sugar Land on Dec. 29, 1959. Cultivate is part of the city’s ongoing public art program, an effort identified by citizens to enhance destination centers and public places that attract both visitors and residents. A selection panel composed of residents, a regional artist and an industry art professional reviewed more than 40 proposals and unanimously selected Texas artist Tim de Jong of Wimberley Glassworks studio to create the project.

“This public art project represents an important step in the ongoing implementation of our Public Art Program,” Assistant City Manager Jennifer May said in a statement. “It not only enhances the beauty of Sugar Land, but it builds our reputation as an art and cultural destination.”

For more information about the artwork or event, call 311 or 281-275-2900 or email 311@sugarlandtx.gov. More information about the city’s 60th anniversary is available at sugarlandtx.gov/CelebrateSL.