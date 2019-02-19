City schedules meeting for 7th Street drainage project

The city of Sugar Land is hosting an informational public meeting to share plans for drainage improvements in The Hill and the Sugar Mill subdivisions. The meeting is scheduled for Feb. 25, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., at Sugar Land Middle School, 321 7th St.

City engineers will present plans and schedules for drainage improvements along 7th Street, Muirwood Lane and Woodlake Circle, including a new drainage relief line across City Park that will discharge into an existing drainage channel. Plans include pavement reconstruction along 7th street between Woodlake Circle and City Park.

The project is intended to improve the capacity of storm sewers and reduce street ponding during heavy rainfall. The project is scheduled to begin in May to minimize interference with school activities and is intended to ensure Sugar Land remains safer than ever before, an accomplishment based on years of investments in drainage infrastructure.

Drainage improvements implemented in nearby areas protected residents from historic amounts of rainfall during Hurricane Harvey. Staff continues to evaluate areas throughout the city to ensure the city remains prepared for future storms. For more information, visit www.sugarlandtx.gov/CIPStoryMap, call 281-275-2780 or email cityengineer@sugarlandtx.gov.