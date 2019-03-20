City, school, MUD elections are May 4

Although many people are already setting their sights on the 2020 election more than 20 months from now, locals will want to shift focus to the elections less than two months away.
On May 4, four school boards, 11 cities, and eight taxing districts will hold elections in Fort Bend County. That includes the school districts of Fort Bend, Lamar Consolidated, Needville, and Stafford. The cities of Arcola, Beasley, Kendleton, Meadows Place, Needville, Richmond, Rosenberg, Simonton, Stafford, and the Village of Pleak will electing new leaders.
Also election new leaders are Levee Improvement District 2, Cinco MUD 8, Fort Bend County MUD 2, Fort Bend County MUD 47, Fort Bend County MUD 142, Fort Bend County MUD 152, Grand Lakes MUD 1, and Pecan Grove MUD.
Early voting will be held April 22-30 at designated locations.
The following is a list of candidates from the major races in eastern Fort Bend County (*denotes incumbent):
Fort Bend ISD
Position 3
Jim Rice*
Sam Popuri
Ashish Agrawal
Afshi Charania
Position 5
Cynthia Lenton Gary
Jason A. Dobrolecki
Pam D. Sutherland
Lily Q. Lam
Allison Drew
Christian Sommer
Position 7
Christine (Tina) Michie
Rudy Sutherland, Jr.
Ferrel Bonner
Nadine B. Skinner
Monica Riley
Holland Poulsen
Dave Rosenthal*
Stafford MSD
(The three candidates with the most votes will be elected to the positions.)
Greg Holsapple*
Alicia Lacy-Castille*
Ash Hamirani
Mary Ann Smith
Angela LaCour
Lana Hoesing
Sugar Land
District 1
Steve R. Porter*
Mohammad “Jazz” Aijaz
District 2
David Gornet
Nabila Mansoor
Naushad Kermally
District 3
Stewart Jacobson
District 4
Carol McCutcheon*
William Ferguson
Stafford
Mayor
Leonard Scarcella*
Arthur “AJ” Honore’
Adam “Bob Sugar” Sanchez
Council
Position 1
Esther de Ipolyi
Auturo Jackson*
Alice Chen
Position 2
Wen Guerra*
Position 3
Virginia Rosas*
Meadows Place
Position 4
Ryan Kimbrell
Kurt Kopczynski
Position 5
Kelle Mills*
Leave a Reply