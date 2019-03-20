City, school, MUD elections are May 4

Although many people are already setting their sights on the 2020 election more than 20 months from now, locals will want to shift focus to the elections less than two months away.

On May 4, four school boards, 11 cities, and eight taxing districts will hold elections in Fort Bend County. That includes the school districts of Fort Bend, Lamar Consolidated, Needville, and Stafford. The cities of Arcola, Beasley, Kendleton, Meadows Place, Needville, Richmond, Rosenberg, Simonton, Stafford, and the Village of Pleak will electing new leaders.

Also election new leaders are Levee Improvement District 2, Cinco MUD 8, Fort Bend County MUD 2, Fort Bend County MUD 47, Fort Bend County MUD 142, Fort Bend County MUD 152, Grand Lakes MUD 1, and Pecan Grove MUD.

Early voting will be held April 22-30 at designated locations.

The following is a list of candidates from the major races in eastern Fort Bend County (*denotes incumbent):

Fort Bend ISD

Position 3

Jim Rice*

Sam Popuri

Ashish Agrawal

Afshi Charania

Position 5

Cynthia Lenton Gary

Jason A. Dobrolecki

Pam D. Sutherland

Lily Q. Lam

Allison Drew

Christian Sommer

Position 7

Christine (Tina) Michie

Rudy Sutherland, Jr.

Ferrel Bonner

Nadine B. Skinner

Monica Riley

Holland Poulsen

Dave Rosenthal*

Stafford MSD

(The three candidates with the most votes will be elected to the positions.)

Greg Holsapple*

Alicia Lacy-Castille*

Ash Hamirani

Mary Ann Smith

Angela LaCour

Lana Hoesing

Sugar Land

District 1

Steve R. Porter*

Mohammad “Jazz” Aijaz

District 2

David Gornet

Nabila Mansoor

Naushad Kermally

District 3

Stewart Jacobson

District 4

Carol McCutcheon*

William Ferguson

Stafford

Mayor

Leonard Scarcella*

Arthur “AJ” Honore’

Adam “Bob Sugar” Sanchez

Council

Position 1

Esther de Ipolyi

Auturo Jackson*

Alice Chen

Position 2

Wen Guerra*

Position 3

Virginia Rosas*

Meadows Place

Position 4

Ryan Kimbrell

Kurt Kopczynski

Position 5

Kelle Mills*