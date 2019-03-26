City seeks volunteer for PARCS board vacancy

The city of Sugar Land is accepting applications through March 27 to fill a vacancy on the Parks, Art, Recreation, Culture and Streetscapes (PARCS) board.

City Council established the PARCS board to provide input, feedback and advice on projects and programs to enrich the visual and aesthetic environment of the city. The board provides guidance for long-term planning, goals and objectives for parks, recreation, public art, cultural activities, streetscapes and urban forestry programs, including making recommendations to City Council regarding the city’s parks, recreation and open space master plan and serving as the city’s tree advisory board.

The board works with the city to develop recommendations that: enhance leisure and cultural opportunities; preserve natural resources; and create a park system that meets the needs of the community by providing green spaces, recreation, art and culture.

“Community involvement and civic leadership through our boards and commissions contributes to our continued success,” said Director of Parks and Recreation Joe Chesser. “The policy direction provided by our PARCS board reflects the priorities of our residents for facilities and programs that support our community’s expectations for a high level of quality-of-life amenities. These investments support what makes our city one of a kind and contributes to what we call the Sugar Land way.”

Ideal candidates should possess skills and qualifications related to parks, art, recreation, culture and streetscapes. Examples include people who have served as a parks, art or recreation advocate; landscape architect; architect; interior designer; urban planner; fine arts professional or educator; arts historian; administrator or curator; business or education leader; or philanthropist. Applicants must be residents of the city.

Read more about the PARCS Board at http://www.sugarlandtx.gov/PARCS. Those interested in being considered for appointment to the PARCS Board may apply at https://volunteer.sugarlandtx.gov.

For more information, contact Sugar Land’s Community Engagement division at 281-275-2401 or email volunteer@sugarlandtx.gov.