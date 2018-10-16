City, Sugar Land Legacy Foundation call for Legacy Award nominations

The city of Sugar Land and the Sugar Land Legacy Foundation – a group created by the city to support and fund local philanthropic efforts for parks and civic facilities –- are accepting nominations for the annual Legacy Awards through Nov. 15.

The recognition honors individuals and businesses that have made a significant, lasting impact on economic development and overall prosperity in the city. Recipients will be honored during a business appreciation luncheon on Dec. 19 at Constellation Field, home of the 2018 Atlantic League Champion Sugar Land Skeeters. Last year’s winners were Gene Reed, of EE Reed Construction, and HCSS (Heavy Construction Systems Specialists).

The Sugar Land Legacy Foundation Board of Directors selects recipients from nominations based on commitment, business experience, tenure, service and leadership in Sugar Land.

“Sugar Land has been recognized as one of the best cities to live in the country due to its great city leadership, diversified businesses and their visionary leaders, and a large number of philanthropists,” said Sugar Land Legacy Foundation President Sunil Sharma. “The Sugar Land Legacy Awards have grown over the years to honor those who are making outstanding economic investment in the Sugar Land community — both economically and philanthropically. We look forward to celebrating the achievements of the recipients and their ongoing commitments to our community.”

The Sugar Land Legacy Foundation was created by the Sugar Land City Council in 2010 to assist in the development of city-owned capital projects and to promote community investment in facilities and activities that enhance the long-term prosperity and quality of life for Sugar Land residents.

Past projects from the Sugar Land Legacy Foundation include:

Remembrance Tower and Honor and Remember engraved brick pavers located within the Veterans Memorial area at Sugar Land Memorial Park,

Universally accessible playground in Sugar Land’s First Colony Park,

Trail improvements and expansion at Eldridge Park,

Skate Park improvements at Sugar Land City Park, and

Installation of several sculptures throughout Sugar Land.

The foundation focuses on “planned giving opportunities” that do not compete with the fundraising efforts of Fort Bend County’s many charitable organizations.

“Sugar Land stands out as a leader in quality of life and economic strength, and that is in large part due to the diverse and vibrant corporate community found in our city,” said City Manager Allen Bogard. “The more than 66,000 employees and thousands of businesses and corporations in Sugar Land contribute to our city being an economic powerhouse, and their contributions undoubtedly enhance the quality of life for our residents, whether that is by providing job opportunities, through support of local non-profit organizations, or by investing in commercial property and enabling us to offer the second lowest property tax rate in the state of Texas among cities our size — a benefit to both businesses and residents.”

For more information on the event or to make a nomination, visit www.sugarlandecodev.com/legacy or contact Economic Development at 281-275-2229 or ecodev@sugarlandtx.gov.