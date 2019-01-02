City to host citizen open house for Cangelosi detention improvement project

At their Dec. 17 meeting, Missouri City councilmembers authorized staff to continue the application process to utilize the Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery (CDBG – DR) Hurricane Harvey infrastructure funding through the Texas General Land Office (GLO) in the amount of $954,306, and opened the 30-day comment period for citizen participation.

The grant funds are provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for recovery from Hurricane Harvey and is being disbursed through the GLO. City staff has notified GLO of the city’s intent to use the CDBG – DR funds for the Cangelosi detention improvement project. The project is currently identified within the city’s five-year Capital Improvement Program and is estimated to cost approximately $2 million to implement.

The broad scope of work includes channel widening and raising the embankment of the existing channel/detention facility. When implemented, the project will alleviate flooding in the contributing watershed in addition to accommodating new developmental projects. As a requirement of allocating the funds, the project location falls within the CBDG eligible program boundary area.

To ensure public participation, an open house is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 17, at 6 p.m. in the Old Municipal Court Room, 1522 Texas Pkwy. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2BzOtjE (English) or http://bit.ly/2QK1UrJ (Spanish).

Citizens may also provide written or oral comments regarding the project until Monday, Jan. 21, to the following address: Attn: Chalisa Dixon, City of Missouri City, 1522 Texas Pkwy., Missouri City, TX, 77489. For more information, contact Community Development Coordinator Chalisa Dixon at chalisa.dixon@missouricitytx.gov or 281-403-8628.