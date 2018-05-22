City to host second public input meeting on future skatepark

Residents are invited to attend the second Missouri City public input meeting on the future skatepark from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., on Thursday, May 24, at the Recreation and Tennis Center, 2701 Cypress Point Dr.

Attendees will share their thoughts on the concepts that designers created based on resident ideas shared at the Thursday, Feb. 8, input meeting.

At the July 17, 2017, City Council meeting, Missouri City council members unanimously authorized a $57,450 contract to SPA Skateparks for the design of the Missouri City Skate Park; the contract includes site selection, engineering, design, surveying, bid and construction management and final documentation for the project.

“The development of a skatepark component within the Missouri City park system was identified as a high-priority recommendation in the 2015 Parks and Recreation Master Plan,” City Manager Anthony J. Snipes said. “Skate parks are quickly becoming one of the most popular features for a city to offer and have been shown to draw a range of ages where users will recreate together as peers and provide a recreation amenity that promotes physical activity.”

The Master Plan, which was approved in 2015, utilized a combination of public surveys, focus groups, parks and recreation trends, and a community recreation facility inventory.

The skatepark project was approved in the 2017 Capital Improvement Project Five-Year plan and will be funded through the 2008 bond election.