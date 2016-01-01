Clancy’s is an Irish pub with a Texas soul

By Joe Southern

jsouthern@fortbendstar.com

Originally intended to be an Irish pub, Clancy’s Public House in Richmond has become a local favorite restaurant and watering hole.

According to chef Brad Pitre, when owner Sean Bielstein and his father Sandy opened Clancy’s almost two years ago, it was meant to be an Irish pub that also served food. The food, however, was so good that the establishment became more of a restaurant with a bar.

“It was intended to be more of a bar,” Pitre said. “It turned out to be more of a family establishment … It was very successful with food.”

Pitre came on in November as the head chef and is taking Clancy’s to a new level in quality cuisine. Calling on his Louisiana and Mexican heritage and 18 years of experience, Pitre is serving up a fare he calls “Texas Irish cuisine.”

“We’re an Irish pub with a Texas soul,” he said.

A new menu will debut in January featuring a mix of current favorites and more traditional Irish fare.

“We’ll have classic pub food like bangers and mash,” he said.

There will also be an expanded selection of lamb, steaks and chops. Favorites, like shepherd’s pie, hamburgers, sandwiches and chicken fried steak will remain on the menu and in generous portions.

In addition to menu changes, there will be subtler changes designed to make the food fresher and tastier. Pitre said he is moving from russet potatoes to Yukon gold. They are baking fresh breads and are moving away from frozen stocks to fresh foods. “We’re not afraid to use quality products and we charge fairly for them,” he said.

He said they will offer weekly specials so that there is something new to try each week. One item that started as a weekly special will return as a standard menu item – shrimp and grits.

“People love it,” he said.

Lest one get so caught up in the food that they overlook the bar, many patrons come of an evening to enjoy drinks and a cozy atmosphere. Clancy’s full bar features over 30 beers on tap and a variety of 50 different bottles of beer/cider to choose from.

Pitre said he developed his desire to cook at the age of 7 while watching cooking shows on television with his grandfather. He is a graduate of the Art Institute of Houston and has worked for popular restaurant chains including Pappadeaux, Outback, Luby’s, P.F. Chang’s and Carino’s. He and his parents opened a restaurant in 2010 in Sienna Plantation and sold it three years later.

Pitre said his employer hopes to utilize his vast experience to help Clancy’s branch into catering and eventually expand into areas like Sienna Plantation and Katy.

“I love having the opportunity to make something special for our guests,” Pitre said.