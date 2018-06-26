Clancy’s lowers the boom in Reader’s Choice poll

The votes have been cast and the ballots tallied and now is the time to reveal the 2018 Fort Bend Star Reader’s Choice Awards.

Out of 114 categories, numerous places of business have been recognized by the Star readers as the best at what they do.

When it comes to restaurants, Clancy’s lowered the boom on the competition. Topping the list with a record-setting win in 11 categories was Clancy’s Public House in Richmond. The Irish pub was also a finalist in five more categories.

“It was great,” owner Sean Bielstein said of the wins. “I’ve got a great staff and an executive chef I can trust.”

Bielstein said his customer base has been loyal and stuck with him through the ups and downs of starting a restaurant a few years ago.

“We do our best to take care of our customers and do everything for them,” he said. “Our customer base has stuck with us.”

In February Bielstein updated his menu that he called, “a little too Pintresty.” This summer he will make another change. “In August we’re going to have a new brunch buffet that’s going to blow people’s socks off,” he said.

Clancy’s won for Best Irish Restaurant, Best Bar, Best Sports Bar, Best Happy Hour, Best Wine Bar, Best Caterer, Best Date Place, Best Hamburger Joint, Best Hot Wings, Best Place to Host a Party, and Best Service.

One Reader’s Choice winner finds the owner going out on top, as Ann Sill has retired recently from Ann Moody Sill Dance Studio.

“That’s the third time we’ve won it,” Sill said. “I’m very appreciative of the readers who chose us.”

The first winner in a new category this year for best pharmacist is Ed’s Pharmacy.

“It’s courteous service and being here the last 45 years with the same faces,” said owner Ed Sziy.

He said he’s now serving third-generation customers.

“We get people from all over the place,” he said.

To see the complete list of winners and finalists, be sure to see page 1B in today’s paper.

To get the best products and services in Fort Bend County, be sure to visit each of the winners.