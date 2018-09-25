The Sugar Land Rotary Fall Classic Casino Night was held Saturday honoring first responders at Safari Texas Ranch. Guests at this table are visited by members of a Houston dance troop. County Commissioner James Patterson had just wrapped up an entertaining live auction benefitting local charities. A message by Rotary Club President Margie Connolly acknowledged the community’s common good focus fueled by those who inspire. With the dancers in the back row are Tiffany Houck and fiancée, Andrew “Drew” Hurley; front row, Allen and Pat Houck and Cee Cee Parker. (Photo by Elsa Maxey)