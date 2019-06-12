Classic Chevrolet honored as community partner

A local car dealership has taken service beyond the car buying experience, and was recently recognized for their efforts.

Fort Bend County nonprofit Men For Change presented Classic Chevrolet of Sugar Land with a trophy thanking them for their contributions to the organization’s efforts June 4. Men For Change Vice President Will Ross said the company has hosted various fundraisers and galas to help Men For Change achieve its mission of changing lives in Fort Bend County.

“We just wanted to tell Ray and Classic Chevrolet ‘thank you’ for your efforts to help us impact lives. We look forward to a long, lasting relationship,” he said.

Classic Chevrolet of Sugar Land President and CEO Ray Aguilar was on hand to accept the award, and said the company is only too happy to help make a difference in young people’s lives.

“There are so many organizations that do these things out of the goodness of their heart, and Men For Change is much the same. They always say they get paid from their heart. Everything they do, they do by volunteering their time,” Aguilar said. “I’m surprised to see my name on here, because this is Classic Chevrolet’s award. There’s a lot of things you can say about organizations, but I’m proud to work with these brothers. We work together in a family-oriented way, and I couldn’t do it without them.”