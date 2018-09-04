Classic Chili Challenge to benefit Fort Bend County first responders

The 8th annual Classic Chili Challenge is scheduled for Oct. 13 and will once again benefit all Fort Bend County first responders.

To sweeten the deal this year, a Dessert Bake Off has been added to the community event.

“We are very excited about the addition of a bake off,” said Classic Chevy Sugar Land Operations Director Jerry Parks.

Classic Chevrolet in Sugar Land hosts the event each year.

“Call today for a booth and a chance to win serious bragging rights,” Parks said. “Just like with the chili, we will be awarding a trophy to both our Crowd Favorite and our Judge’s Choice, chosen by honorary judges: the Johnson Development marketing team. For schools and churches, we are waiving the bake off $100 entry fee. We just ask that you bring extra cakes, cookies and pies we can sell to benefit our Fort Bend County first responders.”

For those who make a mean bowl of the official “state food” of Texas, the Chili Challenge is your challenge.

“We’ve moved the Chili Challenge to the fall, hoping for some ‘chilly’ weather,” said Classic Chevy Sugar Land owner Jeff Sebastian.

Chili categories include Texas Chili, Spicy Chili, Bean Chili and Specialty Chili. Teams need to submit a $100 entry fee per category or tent space (fees for first responder teams are waived). Don’t forget to decorate booths for a chance to win the coveted Spirit Award trophy.

With many competitors there will be plenty of chili and dessert samples for everyone to try.

“That’s right,” Parks said. “This is a family event. For $2/ticket or $5/family, you can come out and eat all the chili you want, topping it off with homemade desserts sampled from our bake off. Don’t forget to bring a pocket full of dollars to vote for your favorites. Remember, 100 percent of what we collect goes directly to our first responders, our heroes.”

Those heroes – like Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls, EMS Chief Graig Temple and Richmond Fire Chief Michael Youngblood – will also be engaging in four-way tug-of-war contests, rock wall climbing and the demolition of a car with sledgehammers.

“You are all welcome to join our first responders in these unique and challenging activities,” Parks said. “We’ll also have carnival food, live music, and fun games – including a game truck – for the kids. There will be fire trucks, police cruisers, ambulances and SWAT units on site. This is can’t miss fun!”

Classic Chili Challenge and Dessert Bake Off honorees and beneficiaries include:

Behind the Badge, police and fire/EMS departments from Sugar Land, Missouri City, Stafford, Richmond, Rosenberg, and Meadows Place, along with the sheriff and constable departments of Fort Bend County.

“My wife Tiffany and I are excited to again be a part of this event that benefits the men and women in our community committed to keeping our families and businesses safe and sound,” Sebastian said. “We look forward to seeing all of you on October 13.”

Classic Chili Challenge Raffles

Raffle prizes include a Puerto Vallarta vacation as well as several firearms and the use of a new Tahoe! Raffle tickets will be available the day of the event or purchase tickets now at Classic Chevy Sugar Land or a local firehouse or police station.

Get free tickets to the Classic Chili Challenge

The Fort Bend Star has an exclusive deal for its readers to receive up to five free admission tickets to the 8th annual Classic Chili Challenge benefitting Fort Bend County’s first responders.

The event will take place Oct. 13 from 4-8 p.m. at Classic Chevrolet.

To receive the free admission tickets, simply call Classic Chevrolet Operations Manager Jerry Parks at 832-689-4421 and tell him the Fort Bend Star sent you.

Chili Challenge and Dessert Bake Off

When: Saturday, Oct. 13, 4-8 p.m.

Where: Classic Chevy Sugar Land

13115 Southwest Freeway

Cost: $2/ticket or $5/family

More information: Patty Werner, 281-263-1321, pwerner@classicchevysugarland.com or Jerry Parks, 832-689-4421, jparks@classicchevysugarland.com.