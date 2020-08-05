Clements choir director wins regional teaching honor

Clements High School choir director Janet Menzie was named the 2021 Region 4 Secondary Teacher of the Year during a virtual awards ceremony Monday, according to a news release from Fort Bend ISD.

As a result, Menzie will be up for a statewide honor at the Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA) Texas Teacher of the Year program. The winner will be announced during a joint convention by the TASA and Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) from Sept. 30-Oct. 2 in Austin.

“Fine arts courses teach more than content,” Menzie said in the news release. “They teach innovation, resiliency, creativity, and emotional wellness. I am privileged to have this opportunity to represent my artist-teacher colleagues.”

Clements principal David Yaffie said Menzie’s level of “instructional expertise” provides her students with a critical foundation for their development as musicians. She was previously named FBISD’s 2019-20 secondary teacher of the year.

“I am in awe of what she has accomplished. Beyond her teaching skills, Janet cares for each of her students as if they were her own children,” Yaffie said. “Her students know she supports them as unique individuals with unique talents and skills.”