Clements duo takes home 6A state tennis title

The Fort Bend Clements’ boys’ doubles pairing of Jaycer Lyeons and Blake Peters got the last laugh in a season-long rivalry.

During the Class 6A state tennis tournament May 16-17 on the Texas A&M University campus, Lyeons and Peters defeated Houston Memorial’s duo of Cole Rassner and Drew Shuvalov in straight sets (6-2, 7-5) to take home the crown.

This was the fourth meeting of the season between the two doubles pairs, with the results square at two matches apiece – though Lyeons and Peters’ victories (in the regional finals and state title match) afforded them the last word.

Lyeons and Peters raced through the state’s best competition in College Station, losing just one of a possible seven sets. The pair swept Southlake Carroll’s Inesh Raju and Ryan Schmuhl in the quarterfinals, then overcame a 1-0 set deficit in the semifinals against Austin Vandergrift’s Nick Cusano and Blaine Kanak before sweeping Rassner and Shuvalov to win gold.