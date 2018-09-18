Clements encounters Major Payne, loses to Paetow 30-28

Paetow 30,

Clements 28

Paetow’s aptly named running back, Major Payne, rushed for 164 yards to lead the Panthers past Clements last Friday at Mercer Stadium.

Clements could never get the lead, but they refused to give up and made the finish exciting.

Paetow led 13-0 until Clements scored as time ran out in the half. Chris Vann took a handoff on a reverse and spotted quarterback John Perry 20 yards away in the end zone. Perry dove to get his hands under the ball and the Rangers were within 6 points at 13-7.

The Rangers received the third quarter kickoff but turned the ball over on their first play. Paetow marched down the field and scored to up their lead to 20-7. The Panthers scored again several minutes later, and the lead was 27-7.

But the Rangers quickly responded with a 76-yard touchdown on a pass from Perry to Vann, and Perry threw another scoring pass to David Kasemervisz, this one from 48 yards out. With the score 27-21 and 7:47 to go in the game, Paetow took possession on their 35 yard line and methodically marched down the field behind the running of Payne. The Panthers’ drive stalled at the 7 yard line and Isaac Jiminez kicked a field goal to make the score 30-21.

Paetow head coach B.J. Gotte had no doubts about going for the field goal.

“I just felt we had to try to get the opportunity to get a two-score lead. I felt like if you have a chance to finish the game off right there, you do it,” Gotte said. “It was a good call because it worked, if it hadn’t worked, it would have been the worst call in the world.”

Once again, the Rangers refused to give up. With 1:14 on the clock, Perry found Kasemervisz over the middle and the sophomore receiver outran the Panther defense to make the score 30-28. The Rangers attempted an onside kick, but the ball didn’t travel the required 10 yards, and the win went to Paetow.

For Paetow, Payne rushed 30 times for 164 yards.

“The last two games I have had about 30 carries a game. It’s a workload, but we train hard in practice,” Payne said. “I like to run the ball up the middle, just pound it up the middle. I have a great offensive line. They open up a bunch of holes for me.”

Paetow is in its first year of varsity play and has a 2-1 record in non-district play.

“I really liked the fight in our kids tonight. They battled for four quarters. Obviously, we have a long way to go and we still have a lot of work to do. But, our kids are fighting, they aren’t scared, and they are playing with energy and for each other. That is what’s fun,” Gotte said.

Clements’ quarterback Perry completed 19 of 30 passes for 284 yards and three touchdowns. Vann caught six passes for 124 yards and a touchdown, and Kasemervisz had five receptions for 89 yards and two touchdowns.

Travis 56,

Spring 53

Travis outgunned Spring 56-53 last Friday at Leonard Stadium. Both teams had leads at some point in the game, but neither could pull away from the other.

Travis quarterback Eric Rodriguez completed 36 of 58 passes for 502 yards and five touchdowns. On the receiving end of those passes were Arjei Henderson with 12 catches for 223 yards and three touchdowns, Parker Washington with eight catches for 125 yards and a touchdown, Kaelen Shankle with seven catches for 44 yards, and Colin Mushinski with six catches for 77 yards and a touchdown.

“Eric Rodriguez had a great game leading the offense,” Travis head coach Trey Sissom said.

On defense, Zach Zimos led the Tigers with 11 tackles and a fumble recovery.

“We never gave up,” Travis linebacker Zimos said. “We did what we are coached to do, and we finished the game.”

Chris Hollins had 10 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery, and John Henderson had two sacks for the game.

Travis trailed 39-38 at the end of the third quarter, but outscored Spring in the final quarter to win.

“Our kids played to the end. Neither offense could be stopped most of the game but after we took the lead with two minutes to go, our defense stepped up and made the stop to secure the win,” Sissom said.

Marshall 47,

Milby 0

Marshall scored 22 points in the first quarter and went to beat Milby 47-0 last Thursday at Hall Stadium. The Buffaloes had 390 rushing yards with Jamille Adams running for 213 yards, Devon Achane for 75 yards and Alontai Brewer for 40 yards.

“It was raining the whole game, so we ran the ball,” quarterback Kacey Barnett said. “We had to be smart to secure the win.”

Brewer had two touchdowns, Kacey Barnett two, and one each from Korey King, Achane and Andrew Reynolds.

“It was a good win,” running back Jerry Davis said. “We are getting ready for Manvel next week.”

“It’s always good to get a win. We had the opportunity to get a lot of kids in the game and get some needed experience, Marshall head coach James Williams said. “We are just focusing on getting better every week.”

The Buffaloes take on Manvel on Friday.

Ridge Point 20,

Dekaney 0

The Ridge Point defense held Dekaney to 85 total yards of offense as the Panthers won 20-0 last Saturday at Hall Stadium.

Will Pendergrass threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to John Paul Richardson and a 33-yard touchdown pass to Adonal Mitchell, and Kyle Ramsey added two field goals to give the Panthers their second win of the season.

“Our defense was outstanding. It was led be Bryson Stewart, Preston Stesewski, and Josh Medina. Jake Sniffin blocked two punts on special teams,” Ridge Point head coach Brett Sniffin said. “On offense, Will Pendergrass found Adonai Mitchell and John Paul Richardson for touchdowns.”

Bush 41,

Alief Taylor 13

The Bush defense held Taylor to 165 yards of total offense as the Broncos rolled to a 41-13 win.

“Most of their yards didn’t come until the end of the game, so it was a good defense day,” Bush defensive back Jamal Morris said. “We have a great front seven, and they are relentless.”

Meanwhile, the Bush offense rushed for 239 yards and passed for 228 yards.

Cameron Mitchell started the scoring for Bush when he caught an 86-yard pass from Donte Jones. The Broncos then got touchdowns from Williams Jonathan, two from Kenneth Phillips, and one from Jones before Jonathan closed out the scoring with an 87-yard run.

Dulles 17,

Hightower 11

The Dulles Vikings jumped to a 17-0 halftime lead and then held off the Hurricanes for a 17-11 win last Saturday at Mercer Stadium. Vikings quarterback Cameron Peters completed 9 of 26 passes for 194 yards and a touchdown. Myles Heard rushed five times for 51 yards.

“Our defense really stepped up and our offense was really explosive in the first half. Our receivers made some great catches and our defense mad some great stops,” Heard said. “Coach Geist always preaches about fighting through adversity and that’s what we did last night.”

Ainias Smith had four receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown.

“Our defense had a heck of a game. We stayed composed and played as a team,” Smith said. “It was a great win for us.”

Hightower quarterback Kobi White completed 1 of 5 passes for 53 yards and a touchdown. Chantz Ceaser had one reception for 53 yards and a touchdown.

Elkins 48,

Chavez 31

Elkins scored 27 points in the third quarter to blow open a close game and beat Chavez 48-31 last Friday at Barnett Stadium. Elkins’ quarterback Cameron George completed 10 of 17 passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Jacory Lee rushed 10 times for 106 yards and a touchdown and Stephen Parish II had six carries for 51 yards and a touchdown. Derwin Cooks had seven rushes for 41 yards and two touchdowns, and one pass reception for 33 yards and a touchdown. Kolby White caught 6 passes for 67 yards and a touchdown. Kicker Ethan Henry was 7-8 on points-after-touchdowns.

On defense, Xavier McIntyre had 15 tackles and a sack, and Audreece Dickson had five tackles and a sack.

Seven Lakes 30,

Austin 29

Trailing 30-29 with 2:50 to go in the game, the Austin Bulldogs went for the two- point conversion and a win but came up short last Thursday at Mercer Stadium.

The game was even throughout as the score was tied at 23 at halftime. The only difference was the failed conversion at the end of the game.

Austin quarterback Tre Larson completed 20 of 32 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns. Moises Tezzo rushed 20 times for 73 yards and a touchdown, and Troy Omeire caught seven passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns.

Hastings 56,

Kempner 20

Hastings outscored Kempner 56-20 last Friday at Hall Stadium.

Willowridge

Willowridge had a bye last week. The Eagles will play Waltrip on Friday at Hall Stadium. All of the 6A schools have a bye this week.