Clements girls’ soccer team loses to Cinco Ranch in playoffs

Cinco Ranch’s Katie Becker scored in the seventh minute of their second-round playoff match against Clements and the Cougars cruised to a 6-0 win last Thursday night at Cinco Ranch High School.

Two minutes later, Makayla Wang’s corner kick found its way into the far corner of the net and the Clements Rangers’ season was effectively over.

The Cougars added three more goals in the first half, and one in the second to make the final score 6-0.

The Rangers gave a good effort, but Cinco Ranch’s strong mid-field play along with a strong head wind kept Clements on the defensive the whole first half. Cinco Ranch controlled the ball and the game.

Clements had District 20-6A’s top two leading scorers this year.

“Junior Lauren Hermosa, who had two goals in the first round of playoffs against Cy-Ranch, and our senior captain, Madison Kent, were the district’s top scorers this year. Both of these girls are excellent finishers and have an extremely high work rate,” Clements coach Rob Boagni said. “We also had good mid-field play led by senior Libby Roberts, who is an outstanding playmaker. Our defense was anchored by our senior central defender Evelyn Huang. Senior goal keeper Madeline Beavers has been solid during playoffs.”

The Rangers would like to advance farther in the playoffs next year, but they will miss seniors Alice Oplyo, Madeline Beavers, Claire Craig, McKenzie Ericson, Libby Roberts, Elizabeth Lorenzo, Madison Kent, Evelyn Huang, Bailey Rivenes, and Emily Bohnsac.

Cinco Ranch moves on to play Clear Springs in the Region 3 semifinals.