Clements relying on offensive line to get things moving

Head coach Bobby Darnell is in his third season at Clements and believes change is in the air.

“Our players have fully bought into our program, and I think we will surprise a few teams this year,” Darnell said. “We are improving on the field, but we also need to learn how to win. I think we will accomplish that this year.”

The team recently held a retreat where team bonding was the focus. Exercises such as trust falls were utilized to help the players learn to trust each other.

“A winning attitude requires building a relationship with your teammates outside of football,” senior Jack Danklef said. “They can be your friends too, not just your teammates. We can be more like brothers and family.”

The Rangers would like to throw the ball 60 percent of the time.

“We target a 40 percent run to 60 percent pass game plan. To be successful, we are counting on our offensive line to lead us,” Darnell said.

The three linemen Darnell is counting on are left tackle Finley Mason, center Zach Sharaf and right guard Danklef.

“We just have to man up this year. We need to stay together and play as a team,” Mason said. “If we can all play together, then I think we will have a successful season.”

Sharaf, who also plays defensive end and nose guard, likes being in the middle of everything.

“Since I moved to center I love to play the position. I must keep my eyes open all the time. When I snap the ball, I keep my off hand up and try to punch them really quick. I rely on my guards a lot, they help out when I am double teamed,” Sharaf said. “We have a lot of communication on the line. When we come up to the line of scrimmage, I look at the nose guard and the middle linebacker, then I make my calls.”

Sharaf prefers run blocking.

“I grew up with smash mouth football, so I like to move forward,” Sharaf said.

Jack Danklef plays right guard and defensive end.

“Playing defensive end really helps me play guard. I always think if I were playing defensive end, what would I do in this situation, and I just use that against him because I know what he is going to do before he does it,” Danklef said.

On defense, all-district all-purpose player Chris Vann will be at safety with an occasional wildcat play on offense.

Clements 2018

Football Schedule

Week 1: @ Lamar Consolidated

Week 2: @ Springwoods

Week 3: Paetow

Week 4: Open

Week 5: @ Bush

Week 6: Elkins

Week 7: @ Dulles

Week 8: Austin

Week 9: @ Travis

Week 10: @ Ridge Point

Week 11: Kempner