Clements student leads online learning initiative

By Sreeram Satish

For The Star

Sreeram Satish, a Clements High School junior from Sugar Land, is conducting free online tutoring for elementary school students who are coping with the new pandemic situation and trying to adapt to the online way of classroom learning.

To help out his school district and city in the COVID-19 lockdown, he repurposed some aspects of his high school organization, Young Leaders, which was earlier involved in teaching debate and public speaking skills to young elementary students, to now focus on addressing the needs of elementary students’ education in areas of math, science and English.

He reached out to several principals of schools in his area and identified students that would need the help and to get the word out on this new initiative.

His core team of volunteers were paired up with elementary students to start one-on-one direct tutoring sessions on different subject areas.

This tutoring has been supplementing the online class room work for these elementary students and the parents have been very appreciative of the efforts to keep their children engaged and given a chance to catch up and excel in their academic endeavors.

Satish’s Young Leaders organization has empowered more than 100 students across 10 different schools in Fort Bend ISD with this initiative, and he hopes to continue his contributions to the community with outreach to many more institutions.