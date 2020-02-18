Clements student wins top rodeo art award honor

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo recognized young artists from across Texas during the School Art Program Awards Ceremony last earlier this week, including a local high school student.

Clements High School sophomore Amaris Shi was recognized as winner of the 2020 Reserve Grand Champion Work of Art for the colored drawing piece entitled “Roped In.”

It’s not the first time Shi has been recognized for artistic performance in colored drawing pieces, having also been recognized during the 2019 Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo for the drawing entitled “The Chase.”

Over the course of the contest, about 200,000 students participated in the Rodeo’s School Art Program, from 101 public school districts and 53 private schools according to the HLSR.

Teachers sent 3,417 pieces of artwork to NRG Center for preliminary judging, according to the HLSR.

From there, judges selected 852 pieces of artwork to advance to the next round of judging, where 72 students were selected to participate in the School Art Auction on March 15.

Judges selected Class Champions and Reserve Class Champions in Colored Drawing, Mixed Medium, Monochromatic Drawing, Painting, 3D and for the elementary and junior high levels as well.

The winning artwork will be on display in the Hayloft Gallery in the lobby of NRG Center for the duration of the 2020 rodeo.

To learn more about the School Art Program and see the winning artwork, visit rodeohouston.com/Educational-Support/School-Art-Program.

