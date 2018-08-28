Clements sweeps Eisenhower in volleyball

The Clements Rangers beat Eisenhower in three sets last Tuesday night at Clements High School.

In the first set, the Rangers jumped to a 10-3 lead and cruised to a 25-8 victory. The second set was closer as Eisenhower took a 10-9 lead. The Rangers then went on a 16-9 run to win 25-19. The third set was all Clements as they ran out to a 15-5 lead. They closed out the match with a 25-10 win.

For Clements, Joyria Smith had eight kills, Avery Guthrie had six, and Kaylyn Taylor and Jenna Kabot had five each. Three of Kabot’s kills came during the middle of the third set as Clements refused to let Eisenhower back into the match.

“My coach and I have been working hard on the kill shots, plus I have been playing club and working on them there,” Kabot, a senior, said. “I missed about three months of last season due to an injury, but I have been practicing nonstop since I was able to start playing again.”

“This is Jenna’s third year on varsity,” Clements’ coach Christopher Simmons said. “We have been working hard on her hitting and transitions.”

Rona Chou had five digs, Taylor served eight aces, and Stella Saxer had 14 assists to lead the Rangers.

“Tonight, was a great night. We are now 7-12 on the season. I only have three returnees this year, Jenna Kabot, Rachel Scharfman, and Rita Lai. We are super young. We have a lot of sophomores playing; a couple of juniors and a couple of freshmen are contributing. It’s exciting to see,” Simmons said. “Before district play starts, we need to do some fine-tuning. We have been up and down. We are playing in the Clear Creek tournament next week, and we will play some really tough teams. That will help us prepare for district play.”