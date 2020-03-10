Close to home : Coronavirus hits Fort Bend County

The coronavirus outbreak that’s gripping the globe has hit close to home in Fort Bend County.

Since last Wednesday, March 4, Fort Bend County Health & Human Services has identified six presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, the upper-respiratory disease caused by the new strain of coronavirus, in the county. All six people recently traveled to Egypt and returned home in late February.

Local health officials are looking for information on more potential cases. A Sunday afternoon news release from Fort Bend County Health & Human Services said people who traveled on the M.S. A’sara cruise to and from Aswan, Egypt, between Feb. 12-March 5 may have been exposed to COVID-19. The ship was quarantined March 5 because of exposure.

“We know the COVID-19 situation is evolving quickly and is concerning to our residents,” Dr. Jacquelyn Johnson-Minter, director of Fort Bend County Health & Human Services, said in a news release last week.

A total of 12 people in the Houston area have tested positive for the disease, according to officials

from Fort Bend and Harris counties as well as the City of Houston, and all of them are between 60 and 70 years old. A Sunday morning news release from Fort Bend Health & Human services indicated that all of them were on the same cruise ship in Egypt.

As of Tuesday morning, according to information on the Harris County Public Health website, more than 116,000 people around the world had contracted the disease, with the initial outbreak in China in December, and more than 750 cases had been identified in the U.S. The disease has led to more than 4,000 deaths globally, with more than 64,000 having recovered from it.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, older people and those with underlying health issues are most at risk for serious complications from COVID-19. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

The public is encouraged to wash their hands often, avoid touching their mouths, noses and eyes with unwashed hands, avoid contact with people who are sick and clean and disinfect objects and surfaces that are frequently touched.

“We strongly encourage the community to heed travel alerts issued by the CDC and the State Department and to practice excellent personal hygiene habits,” Johnson-Minter said. “Remember that all of these cases are all travel-related and there is no evidence of community spread at this time.”

The first Fort Bend case announced March 4 is a 70-year-old man who lives in Stafford. It is unknown where the county’s other five coronavirus patients live.

During a news conference March 5, officials with the City of Stafford attempted to assuage resident concerns.

“It is one thing when you watch on television, which all of us have done,” Stafford Mayor Leonard Scarcella said. “It takes on a totally different context when you realize the infected patient lives only a few blocks from here.”

Stafford Fire Chief Larry Di Camillo said Stafford Fire Department and EMS personnel initially responded the morning of March 4 to assist Fort Bend County EMS with a call of a resident reported to have trouble breathing. Upon reaching the scene, Di Camillo said the man presented with symptoms mirroring those of people diagnosed with COVID-19.

“In view of our proximity and close involvement with this particular situation, this city is trying to be as open and forthright with the citizens as we can while communicating in the most responsible way that we can,” Scarcella said. “Whatever it takes to encourage people to be safe and cautious and recognize the potential for problems is what we’re going to do. That has to be our function.”

Though the positive samples from Fort Bend County have been sent to the CDC for confirmation, local authorities say they are treating presumptive positive tests as actionable.

“We are working around the clock with all local, regional, and statewide health authorities to monitor the situation and update the public,” Fort Bend County Judge KP George said during a March 4 news conference.

Fort Bend County Health & Human Services has begun epidemiological investigations and said it is working to identify any person who may have come into contact with the individuals who have tested positive. Anyone else in the Houston area who was on the cruise ship between the specified dates is being asked to immediately self-quarantine for a period of 14 days and contact their local health department.

Fort Bend County residents should call Fort Bend County Health & Human Services at 281-633-7795 between 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“We want you to remember there are things you can do to protect yourselves and your families,” Fort Bend County said last week. “Remaining calm is of utmost importance.”