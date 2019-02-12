Coalition calls for FBISD to leave Sugar Land 95 in cemetery

(Editor’s note: the following letter was sent to the Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees on Feb. 4.)
Dear Fort Bend ISD Board Trustees,
We, a coalition of community members and elected officials, are writing to request that you halt the construction of your facility and keep the “Sugar Land 95” remains in their final resting place. We ask this of you to ensure justice for these people who suffered systemic and oppressive injustice during their lifetimes.
We have the chance to demonstrate to the nation that Fort Bend ISD, the City of Sugar Land, and Fort Bend County are jointly committed to leading the way in being on the right side of history; most importantly, we have the ability to show future generations that we are committed to doing the right thing, even when it may be the more difficult path to take. We urge Fort Bend ISD to find alternative measures to show respect for the 95 lives that were lost and laid to rest on this land. We will be in attendance at your meeting on Feb. 18, where we look forward to discussing alternative plans.
We would like to end with this: as we leave Human Trafficking Month and enter Black History Month, we must learn from our past and educate our future so that we do not repeat the same mistakes.
Congressman Al Green
Fort Bend County Judge KP George
Fort Bend County Commissioner Ken DeMerchant
Senator Borris L. Miles
State Representative Ron Reynolds
Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton
Missouri City Councilman Jeffrey Boney
Ibrahim E. Khawaja
Naomi Carrier
Reggie Moore
Liz Peterson
Taral Patel
Jay Jenkins
Cynthia Ginyard
Ahmad Alaswad
