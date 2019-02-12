Coalition calls for FBISD to leave Sugar Land 95 in cemetery

(Editor’s note: the following letter was sent to the Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees on Feb. 4.)

Dear Fort Bend ISD Board Trustees,

We, a coalition of community members and elected officials, are writing to request that you halt the construction of your facility and keep the “Sugar Land 95” remains in their final resting place. We ask this of you to ensure justice for these people who suffered systemic and oppressive injustice during their lifetimes.

We have the chance to demonstrate to the nation that Fort Bend ISD, the City of Sugar Land, and Fort Bend County are jointly committed to leading the way in being on the right side of history; most importantly, we have the ability to show future generations that we are committed to doing the right thing, even when it may be the more difficult path to take. We urge Fort Bend ISD to find alternative measures to show respect for the 95 lives that were lost and laid to rest on this land. We will be in attendance at your meeting on Feb. 18, where we look forward to discussing alternative plans.

We would like to end with this: as we leave Human Trafficking Month and enter Black History Month, we must learn from our past and educate our future so that we do not repeat the same mistakes.

Congressman Al Green

Fort Bend County Judge KP George

Fort Bend County Commissioner Ken DeMerchant

Senator Borris L. Miles

State Representative Ron Reynolds

Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton

Missouri City Councilman Jeffrey Boney

Ibrahim E. Khawaja

Naomi Carrier

Reggie Moore

Liz Peterson

Taral Patel

Jay Jenkins

Cynthia Ginyard

Ahmad Alaswad