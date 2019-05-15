Colonial Oaks provides assisted living care in heart of Sugar Land

Those needing care for a senior loved one need look no further than First Colony in Sugar Land.

Established in 1998, Colonial Oaks Senior Living of Sugar Land has been committed to loving and serving seniors by nurturing mind, body, and spirit, while providing support and peace of mind to their families in their community and surrounding areas for more than two decades.

“It’s purposeful living,” Communications Director Kim Hinojosa said.

With six locations around the greater Houston area, Colonial Oaks helps residents with activities of daily living while providing an extensive recreational calendar for residents to keep their minds and bodies healthy and active. All Colonial Oaks staff such as Hinojosa (17 years with Colonial Oaks of Sugar Land) has years of experience in assisted living, dementia care or Alzheimer’s care. The community offers a wide variety of activities to engage every resident and stimulate their mind and memory.

“When you have purposeful living, they have a peace of mind, and the families are comfortable in knowing their loved ones are well taken care of because they’re happy,” Hinojosa said.

Activities include anything from Colonial Oaks’ daily Rhythm of the Day program to attending a Sugar Land Skeeters game or helping the community to keep residents active.

“We give seniors’ lives back to them. When they’re at home and they’re by themselves, they’re just not very active. By being able to provide a large recreational and activity calendar, we’re able to give them that purpose for life back again,” Hinojosa said. “They feel as though they can still contribute to their communities. That’s a difficult task to do by yourself, so when it’s done in a group it’s a lot more enjoyable for them.”

Hinojosa said each resident at has their own apartment, which they can personally furnish or have it done for them. There is also a refrigerator, freezer, microwave oven, kitchen sinks and cabinets already provided.

The community’s dedication to care also begins even before residence does. Colonial Oaks gives a full comprehensive assessment of each resident’s needs before they begin living there, so a carefully-curated care plan can be created.

“The moment they walk through the front door, you have to know how to take care of them. You don’t want to be reactive,” Hinojosa said.

For more information on Colonial Oaks Senior Living of Sugar Land, visit their website at colonialoaks.org/2017/09/sugar-land/, visit them at 13825 Lexington Blvd., or call them at 281-277-0900.