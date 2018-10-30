Column about ‘forgotten’ Apollo missions was enjoyable

Dear Editor,

I enjoyed your column today on the “forgotten” Apollo missions. I was fortunate to be a barely 20-year-old rookie reporter at the Houston Chronicle and assigned as part of the team (albeit a truly junior one) covering Apollo 11 on July 20, 1969. I later became the Chronicle’s NASA bureau chief and then United Press International Spaceflight Bureau chief, and covered NASA from Apollo 14 through the rest of Apollo, Skylab and finally the Apollo-Soyuz Test Project.

While Walt Cunningham didn’t fly after Apollo 7, I did get to know him through my coverage of NASA and he remains an incredible icon of the program. He is amazing at 86! I got to know Glynn Lunney quite well covering the program and he is a true American hero.

My wife and I look forward to the Apollo 7 & 8 Gala Celebration on Nov. 3.

Bruce Hicks

General Manager

The Alliant Group/Houston