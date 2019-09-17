Come and Take It: Skeeters set to defend championship

The Sugar Land Skeeters will wear special edition “Come and Take It” uniforms during the upcoming Atlantic League postseason.

The Skeeters, winners of the Atlantic League championship in 2018, clinched a 2019 postseason berth after winning the first-half title in the Freedom Division. They’ll be hosting Games 1 and 2 of the Freedom Division Championship Series on Sept. 24-25 at Constellation Field.

The Skeeters chose the “Come and Take It” theme as a tribute to the 1835 Battle of Gonzales, which was the first military engagement of the Texas Revolution. As part of the “Come and Take It” theme, the Skeeters will have a cannon on site that will be shot before each game as well as Battle of Gonzales reenactors available for photos and meet-and-greets throughout the game.

There will be several ticketing and promotional specials based off significant dates from the Battle of Gonzales. Each playoff game at Constellation Field will begin at 6:35 p.m. as a tribute to the year 1835.

If the Skeeters advance to the Atlantic League Championship Series, they would host Game 3, along with Games 4 and 5, if necessary, which would occur from Oct. 4-6.

Halloween Town

Constellation Field will host the 2019 Halloween Town, presented by Imperial Sugar, on Oct. 26. Halloween Town will run from 4-8 p.m. Adult tickets can be purchased in early October for $7, with children’s tickets available for $5.

Sugar Land residents can visit the TDECU Ticket Office at Constellation Field and present a City of Sugar Land water bill to receive up to four free tickets. The free tickets are limited and will be available for pickup in early October. Visit sugarlandskeeters.com/halloweentown for more information on the event and for updates on when tickets will go on sale.

Attractions at the 2019 Halloween Town will include trick-or-treating, a scavenger hunt, a costume contest, inflatables, balloon artists, face painting, oversized games, a petting zoo, potato sack races and a DJ providing music.

Game of Drones

The “Game of Drones” will be presented by Impressive Management and Sacred Leaf of Texas. First pitch for the Sept. 22 contest against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs will be at 2:05 p.m., and the game will be broadcasted live on the Skeeters’ official YouTube channel.

Three drones will be flying around Constellation Field to capture game footage from various angles.

“To be the first pro sports team to our knowledge that’ll be able to use this revolutionary drone technology for an entire broadcast is pretty special,” Skeeters President Christopher Hill said. “We’ll be able to showcase beautiful Constellation Field and the surrounding Sugar Land community in ways that we’ve never done before.”

The Skeeters have named iSky Drone Services as their official drone provider for the “Game of Drones.”

“iSky is excited to be the official drone partner of the Sugar Land Skeeters,” said Russell Kutach, president of iSky Drone Services. “We are looking forward to being a part of this historic broadcast that will utilize only drones during the game to deliver a first-time experience for the fans.”

The Skeeters will intermittently play the drone broadcast footage on their Texas-sized scoreboard in center field throughout the game.

Upcoming

The Skeeters returned to Constellation Field Sept. 17 for their final home stand of the regular season, with three games against the Somerset Patriots followed by three with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs.

Sept. 19 is Bark in the Park. Sept. 20 is the Tank Schottle bobblehead giveaway and Friday fireworks. Sept. 21 is Masked Singer night. Sept. 22 is fan appreciation and Game of Drones.

The Skeeters host the first two games of the Freedom Division Championship Series on Sept. 24-25.

Skeeter of the Week

Team captain Anthony Giansanti earned Skeeter of the Week honors after driving in three runs in Game 1 and belting a homer in Game 2 to help Sugar Land sweep Saturday’s doubleheader in New Britain, Connecticut, against the Bees.

In other highlights for the Skeeters last week, Blair Beck hit a pair of homers, while Wynton Bernard, Albert Cordero and Denis Phipps had multi-RBI games. Mike Hauschild pitched seven scoreless innings in a win against Somerset.