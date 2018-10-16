Commentary on Republican Party monopoly was right

Dear Editor,

I am a resident of Sugar Land, and I wanted to thank you for your editorial.

I am an unaffiliated voter, but I too have been discouraged by the monopoly that Republicans have had on Texas for a while, and I believe it leads to a suppression of diverse ideas.

It’s difficult for many Americans these days to see merit in the opposing side, since our politics have become so tribal. I believe that neither red nor blue always has the best answer, but I believe that both red and blue CAN have the best answer, depending on the individual problem.

My only quibble would be with your statement that you will still vote for Ted Cruz, despite his negative campaign and despite his relative disinterest in problems affecting actual Texans. It seems you are still choosing party rather than practicing what you preach in your editorial, although please correct me if I’m misinterpreting.

Personally, despite whatever misgivings I may have about O’Rourke on individual policies, I have chosen to look at the big picture, and I see a man committed to his potential constituents and expressing a message of unity for Texans. I do not trust Cruz to put Texans first and strive for demonstrable change for the better. O’Rourke is someone who I see presenting thoughtful, positive solutions, and he also strikes me as someone who will listen to diverse ideas, even from those with whom he disagrees.

I guess I was curious about your misgivings about O’Rourke and about why you think Cruz would be a better choice.

Thank you for your time, and thank you again for your thoughtful piece.

Sincerely,

Rich Zwelling

Sugar Land