Community celebrates life of Steven ‘Rocket’ Rosen

“That was Rocket.”

That refrain, and others like it, echoed throughout Congregation Beth El in Missouri City on Friday morning as hundreds gathered to celebrate the life of famed Houston attorney and longtime Richmond resident Steven “Rocket” Rosen.

Rosen died Tuesday at age 65 following a two-year battle with ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease.

“I’ve always felt like the luckiest girl in the world, being Rocket Rosen’s daughter,” his daughter Courtney said. “The older I get and the more people I meet, the more I realize how special my father really was and how much of an inspiration he had on everyone. He was larger than life, and he made everyone’s life a little bit better.”

Born in 1955 on the Fourth of July – spurring the “Rocket” nickname – Rosen was a graduate of the University of Florida and South Texas College of Law. He rose to fame as an affable defense attorney liked by judges, juries and clients alike.

He would even sometimes introduce himself to the jury in a case with a signature phrase of sorts: “I’m Rocket Rosen – I was born on the Fourth of July and I’m from Miami Beach!”

That was Rocket.

His first job following graduation was serving in the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office in 1980 before starting his own firm in 1985. He is most well-known for representing two of the Branch Davidians following the FBI siege on their compound in 1993, and doing so with a virtually unmatched zeal.

“A formidable attorney and former Fort Bend County prosecutor, Rocket battled his ALS diagnosis with dignity, spending the last few years speaking to honor, character, resilience, and positivity,” District Attorney Brian Middleton said in a statement Tuesday. “Rocket, it was our honor to know you.”

Those close to Rosen said he had one of the biggest hearts around regardless of whether he was addressing a high-powered executive, a judge or the average person on the street. Every speaker at Friday’s memorial service said Rosen especially gushed about his wife, Robin, and their four daughters – Portland, Darby, Courtney and Jorden.

That was Rocket.

“He was there for his friends, his family and the less fortunate. He was humble, treated everyone as an equal and played no favorites,” longtime friend Gary Liebermann said.

When he wasn’t in the courtroom, Rosen was giving back to the community in many ways, usually using the athletic skills that landed him in the National Flag Football Hall of Fame and Texas Amateur Athlete Hall of Fame. Most prominently, friends said he was a beloved coach with the Missouri City Magic softball team, teaching area girls how to live, laugh and love – often invoking the advice of Hall of Fame football coach Vince Lombardi.

“He was the voice in my head, offering me words of encouragement. I never lost my voice, and I have Rocket to thank for that,” said Ryan Graybill, a member of the club’s 1998 10U national championship team. “He would speak to us like our voices mattered. We love you Rocket, and we’ll make it our life mission to have fun and make the world a better place.”

Added another former Missouri City Magic player, Madison McClain: “It’s obvious to everyone here today that Rocket lived every moment as hard as he could – dancing, laughing, loving and winning. … Rocket always encouraged me to unapologetically be me. He taught me how to love and give back.”

That was Rocket.

Congregation Beth El’s sanctuary overflowed with those coming to pay their respects, among them former Dallas Cowboy defensive lineman Deacon Jones. Speakers said there was never a dull moment when they were around Rosen, and his generosity knew no bounds.

“He taught me from a young age how to make someone’s day and put a smile on someone’s face,” Courtney said. “All he cared about was putting a smile on someone’s face.”

In one story, a family friend said he and Rosen got tickets to the Rose Bowl in the early 2000s. As the two were about to leave, Rosen revealed he had given their tickets to a less fortunate friend so he could take his father. Ever the pragmatic improviser, however, the friend said Rosen eventually convinced a stadium vendor to lend the two their outfits – sneaking into the stadium and finding two empty seats around the 4-yard line.

“He would do anything for his friends. He was a giver, not a taker, and he was generous to a fault,” said Richie Comiter, Rosen’s fraternity brother from the University of Florida.

A story that most demonstrated how Rosen impacted those around him came from closer to home, from a daughter he dedicated his life to raising.

Courtney recounted a time she tried out for the lead role in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” in sixth grade. Even after long days in court, she said her dad happily practiced her lines with her. She didn’t get the lead, or even a speaking role. She was a fairy holding a wand. But just like always, her father was her biggest fan.

He came to opening night with a bouquet of flowers. He also came the next night and the third night – each time with a different bouquet of flowers.

“He did that sort of thing for all of his girls – he was always our biggest, loudest cheerleader,” Courtney said. “…He wanted everyone to succeed in life and just be happy.”

That was Rocket.

And to those closest to him, he’s still the same but in a different place.

“I could see my dad when he got to heaven, just grabbing a football, telling everyone to go long and throwing a 40-yard pass, or running around looking for Mickey Mantle, Babe Ruth and Vince Lombardi like a kid in a candy shop,” Courtney said. “He’d be yelling at them and giving them orders. And I can hear him say, ‘I’m Rocket Rosen – I was born on the Fourth of July and I’m from Miami Beach!’”