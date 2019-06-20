Community comes together for Women Veterans Day

Fort Bend County women with military service were honored Saturday afternoon at the United Way location in Stafford.

Close to 50 people attended the Texas Women Veterans Day celebration hosted by Fort Bend Women Services, which is part of the Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston.

Among those honored was Air Force veteran Marion Bell, a Fort Bend County resident who died last month at age 90.

She is still in the thoughts of many women veterans, especially event organizer LaShondra Jones of Catholic Charities Women Veteran Services.

When Bell signed up for active duty during the late 1940s, she enjoyed sharing stories of life on active duty with friends and family. She found the military was her dream chance to see the world.

In 2017, the Texas Legislature enacted a law naming June 12 as Women Veterans Day to highlight women’s role in the military and commemorate their valor and sacrifice in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard.

June 12 was selected because it coincides with the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act, signed into law on June 12, 1948.

The law allowed women to serve as permanent, regular members of all the Armed Forces.

Before the law was enacted, with the exception of nurses, women served in the military only in times of war. During the war, women enlisted as volunteers. When the war ended, they were released from duty.

