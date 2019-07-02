Community mourns loss of UH athlete from Fort Bend County

The Sugar Land and George Ranch communities are mourning a fallen son.

Robert Platt, 20, a University of Houston pole vaulter who graduated from George Ranch High School, died in a boating accident on Lake LBJ in Austin on June 26, according to a news release from UH. The Sugar Land native, and son of former UH volleyball coach Kaddie Platt, recently finished his sophomore season with the Cougars.

Visitation will be held Tuesday night from 5-8 p.m. at Earthman Southwest Funeral Home at 12555 South Kirkwood Rd. in Stafford, and the funeral service will take place Wednesday morning at River Pointe Church in Richmond.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of GRHS alumus Robert Platt,” read a tweet from the George Ranch High School Athletic Booster Club. “Our condolences to everyone who knew him.”

In a statement released by the university, UH track coach Leroy Burrell said Platt was valued as much for his presence as performance.

“I cannot express how devastated everyone in the Houston track and field program is. Robert was an outstanding young man, and our team was blessed to have him as a part of it for two years,” UH track coach Leroy Burrell said. “We share our condolences with Kaddie, their family and friends, and all who knew and loved Robert.”

Capt. Marc Talamantez with the Hoover Valley Volunteer Fire Department told KXAN in Austin that a team went into the water and retrieved Robert Platt’s body around 9:30 p.m. June 26, but was unable to revive him.

According to a report from KXAN, Texas game wardens spoke with eight other people who were on the boat at the time of the crash, none of whom were injured.

Platt was a member of two UH track teams that swept the American Athletic Conference Indoor and Outdoor Championships titles in back-to-back seasons. In 2018-19, he finished eighth in the pole vault at the Reveille Invitational with a height of 14 foot, 4 inches during the indoor season, according to a release from the university. During the outdoor season, Platt cleared a career-best 15-3.5 at the Texas A&M Alumni Muster.

As a freshman in 2017-18, Platt finished fourth at the Leonard Hilton Invitational with a height of 15-1 during the indoor season and posted a pair of top-10 finishes during the outdoor campaign.

Following his inaugural collegiate season, Platt was named to the AAC all-academic team.Before joining the Cougars, he was an award-winning high school star at George Ranch, where he finished third at the Class 6A state championships as a senior.

“Houston athletics and our track and field program will always be grateful for the time we shared with Robert,” said Chris Pezman, UH’s vice president for athletics. “We will do all we can to help the Platt family and our student-athletes, and send our thoughts and prayers to Kaddie, their family and friends.”

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.