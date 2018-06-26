Community support requested for countywide back-to-school event

Nine local organizations have once again teamed up to hold the 4th Annual Countywide “Back to School Bash.”

Hosted by Fort Bend County Collaborative Information System (FBCCIS), the event this year is aiming to outfit 1,000 students for the 2018/2019 school year. FBCCIS is seeking community support to help cover the cost of free backpacks, school supplies and shoes distributed the day of the event to registered students who meet income requirements. For families in need, registration is underway and applications are available at FBCCIS’ partner locations.

Request for community support

FBCCIS is asking community groups to help provide financial support to directly assist school-age students attending Fort Bend ISD, Lamar CISD, Katy ISD, Stafford MSD and Needville ISD. The “Back to School Bash” receives no governmental funds. The primary sources of funding for the “Back to School Bash” are individual donors.

The average cost of making a student back-to-school-ready is $50.

“Getting a student ready for school is big hurdle for needy families in our community. It could be your neighbor or someone you know who is wondering how their child will have everything they need to start the school year right,” said Vickie Coates, FBCCIS collaborative partner and executive director of East Fort Bend Human Needs. “Through the community’s support, we can fully prepare a great number of students on that first day.”

The event will be held Aug. 4 at the University of Houston Sugar Land campus. Individuals and organizations that would like to make a financial contribution to this one-of-a-kind event can contact Vickie Coates at 281-261-4902.