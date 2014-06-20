taking valium for lasik buy valium online niacinamide vs valium

‘Confused about Medicare Workshop’ at Sugar Creek Baptist Church

medicaretoniWhat started out as a way to help unravel the maze of Medicare has turned into a mission for native Houstonian Toni King.

The “Medicare rules are changing all the time and I talk to people who have master’s degrees and don’t understand the rules,” King said.

Self-taught from experience, on the job training and continued research, the local Medicare guru helps people, “particularly those who are totally confused and scared they will make a wrong decision, a decision that may affect them for life” understand their Medicare and what their options include.

Whether it is “boomers, who are coming of Medicare age, those already on Medicare, or the adult children who have to help or need to make decisions for their parents or elderly relatives, this is what is her life’s mission,” said her husband, Jim. “Her phone starts ringing from the minute she gets up to when she ends her day.”

tonikingdvdThe “Confused about Medicare Workshops” answer questions such as “Medicare Part D and the donut hole,” the prescription money pit, what is difference between original or traditional Medicare, a Medicare supplement or Medicare Part C (an Advantage Plan).

Those questions and many more will be answered at the Confused about Medicare Workshop at Sugar Creek Baptist Church’s Chapel, 13213 Southwest Freeway (next to Classic Chevrolet on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 6 p.m. The workshop is free of charge and open to the public. RSVP by calling 832-519-8664.

For those who cannot attend the Medicare workshop and have questions, King can be reached at 832-519-TONI (8664), by email at info@tonisays.com or online at www.tonisays.com.

