Confused about Medicare workshop set for Sept. 18

What started out as a way to help unravel the maze of Medicare has turned into a mission for native Houstonian Toni King.

“Medicare rules are changing all the time and I talk to people who have master’s degrees and don’t understand the rules,” King said.

Self-taught from experience, on-the-job training, and continued research, the local Medicare guru helps people, “particularly those who are totally confused and scared they will make a wrong decision, a decision that may affect them for life” understand their Medicare and what their options include.

Whether it is boomers, who are coming of Medicare age, those already on Medicare, or the adult children who have to help or need to make decisions for their parents or elderly relatives, this is her life’s mission.

King’s Confused about Medicare workshops answer questions such as Medicare Part D and the donut hole, the prescription money pit, what is the difference between original and traditional Medicare, a Medicare supplement or Medicare Part C (an Advantage Plan). These questions and many more will be answered at Sugar Creek Baptist Church’s Confused about Medicare Workshop at Sugar Creek Baptist Church’s Chapel 13213 SW Freeway, Sugar Land, on Tuesday, Sept. 18, at 6 p.m. The workshop is free and open to the public. RSVP by calling 832-519-8664.

For those who cannot attend the Medicare workshop can call King at 832-519-TONI (8664) or email info@tonisays.com.