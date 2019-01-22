Congressional reception

U.S. Rep. Pete Olson, R-Texas, meets with supporters Jan. 17 at the Marriott Town Square for a VIP reception. The event served as a thank you to supporters who helped him get re-elected, a kick-off to the 116th Congress, and an opening of his re-located office in Sugar Land Town Square. In brief remarks, he talked about getting federal employees paid during the government shutdown, leadership gaffs by the Democratic Party, and his support for President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall. “He’s not going to build a wall across the whole southern border; he wants the wall where it matters. We all agree with that,” Olson said. He later added, “We have to stand firm by Mr. Trump because he’s doing the right thing.” (Photo by Joe Southern)