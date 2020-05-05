Constable teams with humane society for pet food pantry

Fort Bend County Precinct 2 Constable Daryl Smith is partnering with the Houston Human Society for a drive-through Pet Food Pantry on Wednesday at the Precinct 2 storefront at 303 Texas Pkwy. in Missouri City.

From 11 a.m.-1 p.m., community members can stop by, stay in their car and grab as much pet food from a volunteer or staff member as is needed for their pets. All volunteers handing out food will be wearing masks and gloves.

The humane society’s pet food pantries, established during the COVID-19 pandemic, have given out more than 82,000 pounds of pet food, according to a news release from the organization.

“It gives us great pleasure to be able to team up with the humane society to provide food for pets during this exceptionally difficult time,” Smith said.

The event is free and open to anyone in the community in need of pet food. For more information, residents can visit houstonhumane.org/about-us/pet-pantry.