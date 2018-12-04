Constellation boasts 2.5 million holiday lights on display

Sugar Land Holiday Light, presented by the Sugar Land Skeeters at Constellation Field, will feature a spectacle of 2.5 million lights, making it one of the largest holiday light displays in the Greater Houston area.

The festival is open nightly through Jan. 1. The hours are Sunday through Thursday from 6-9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday and Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day from 6-10 p.m.

General admission tickets are $14, with numerous ticket specials available throughout the event. Companies will also have the option to hold fundraisers for certain nights, with a percentage of ticket proceeds directed back to the company through promo codes available online and the TDECU Ticket Office.

There are many thrilling and action-packed additions to this year’s Holiday Lights. Rides and attractions for attendees of all ages will be available at a carnival located in the back parking lot of Constellation Field, along with traditional carnival food and beverage options. Wristbands, giving unlimited access to the rides and attractions at the carnival, will be priced at $10 and can be purchased at SugarLandHolidayLights.com or the TDECU Ticket Office.

While on the way to the carnival in the back parking lot, attendees will have the opportunity to do some holiday shopping thanks to vendors lining the Holiday Walk, located on the Constellation Field concourse.

This year’s SLHL will also feature animated displays throughout the infield, including a state-of-the-art 40-foot animated tree.

Attendees will have the chance to weave through the array of lights at Constellation Field with the addition of a light maze. Admission to the maze will be included with a general admission ticket.

With new attractions to this year’s SLHL, there will also be a number of new theme nights. Grab your pup and bring them to the ballpark on Dec. 7 as part of the Lights and Leashes Night. There will be certified dog trainers on site and people who bring their dog to Constellation Field will receive $10 general admission tickets.

Help make some history on Dec. 22 in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for most elves in one location. More than 1,800 elves are needed to break the record, so come dressed up and be a part of a historical night.

Returning once again to SLHL will be the attendance of Santa Claus, who’ll be available for visits and pictures every night through Dec. 23. Also returning will be the prodigious, light-studded Texas flag.

For more information, visit SugarLandHolidayLights.com or call 281-240-4487.