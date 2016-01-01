Constellation Field aglow with holiday lights

By Bill McCaughey

For The Fort Bend Star

Once again Constellation Field is aglow with holiday lights. The ballpark where the Atlantic League Champion Sugar Land Skeeters played just a few months ago is now filled with over 2.5 million holiday lights in over 100 displays.

This is the third year that the Skeeters have hosted the Sugar Land Holiday Lights.

“There are eight themes within the light displays. As you walk around the ballpark, you will see a Twelve Days of Christmas display, a Christmas under the sea display, a Hanukah display, a nativity display, and several other themes,” Samantha Ferriera, event sales manager for the Skeeters, said. “Attendance has been good. If the weather works in our favor, we expect to draw more than last year. The two weeks around Christmas are our biggest attendance days.”

The lights take about two weeks to set up.

“There are three of us in the event sales group and we are literally stringing lights for an intense two-week period,” Ferriera said. “We do get some help from the Grand Prairie company that supplies the lights.”

While 2.5 million lights are impressive, Santa Claus is more popular with the children. Six-year old McKinley Cain skipped the light display to go see Santa.

“I told Santa I want a Princess Barbie,” McKinley said.

When asked about her behavior this year, McKinley said “I have been good.” Her mother, Kimberly Cain, assessed McKinley’s year as “mostly good.”

Eliana Long also went directly to Santa.

“I want a Hatchimal,” Eliana said.

“Hatchimals are the hot toy item of 2016,” Eliana’s father, Timothy Long said.

Long seemed confident that Santa had acquired a Hatchimal for Eliana well in advance of Christmas.

The lights do more than brighten up spirits for the holidays. The event serves as a fundraiser for local charities.

“We actually do fundraising with over 150 local charities, and I actually just got back from donating over 100 toys to BeARescue for children in the CPS system on behalf of the Skeeters,” Ferriera said.

The Holiday Lights will be on display until Jan. 8. The hours are Sunday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. On Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, they are open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $14 for adults, and $11 for seniors and children 12 and under. Children under 3 are free. More information can be found at www.SugarLandHolidayLights.com.