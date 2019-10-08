Constellation Field to host annual Halloween festivities

An annual Halloween event in the area is shifting venues but still promises spooky fun for families.

The Sugar Land Skeeters will host Sugar Land’s annual Halloween Town event from 4-8 p.m. Oct. 26 at Constellation Field, located at 1 Stadium Dr. Previously hosted at Sugar Land Town Square, Halloween Town remains a family-oriented, affordable celebration for Sugar Land residents.

Attractions will include trick-or-treating, a scavenger hunt, a costume contest, activities and inflatables.

Residents can visit the TDECU Ticket Office at Constellation Field and present a city of Sugar Land water bill to receive up to six free admission passes for a limited time while supplies last. Adult and children’s tickets will be available for purchase beginning in mid-October for $7 and $5, respectively. Pre-registry for the costume contest is $3, while the price for entries is $5 on site.

For more information on the event and updates about when tickets will go on sale, visit the Sugar Land Skeeters event page at sugarlandskeeters.com/halloweentown.