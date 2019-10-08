Fort Bend Southwest Star Newspaper

Local News, Classifieds, Real Estate for Sugar Land, Richmond, Stafford, Missouri City, Katy

Constellation Field to host annual Halloween festivities

by Leave a Comment

Sugar Land’s Halloween Town will be at Constellation Field this year. The event is scheduled for Oct. 26 (Contributed photo)

An annual Halloween event in the area is shifting venues but still promises spooky fun for families.

The Sugar Land Skeeters will host Sugar Land’s annual Halloween Town event from 4-8 p.m. Oct. 26 at Constellation Field, located at 1 Stadium Dr. Previously hosted at Sugar Land Town Square, Halloween Town remains a family-oriented, affordable celebration for Sugar Land residents.

Attractions will include trick-or-treating, a scavenger hunt, a costume contest, activities and inflatables.

Residents can visit the TDECU Ticket Office at Constellation Field and present a city of Sugar Land water bill to receive up to six free admission passes for a limited time while supplies last. Adult and children’s tickets will be available for purchase beginning in mid-October for $7 and $5, respectively. Pre-registry for the costume contest is $3, while the price for entries is $5 on site.

For more information on the event and updates about when tickets will go on sale, visit the Sugar Land Skeeters event page at sugarlandskeeters.com/halloweentown.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *