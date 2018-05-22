Constellation Field to host Fourth of July celebration

The Sugar Land Skeeters announced that tickets are now on sale for “4th Fest,” a Fourth of July celebration at Constellation Field, featuring performances from the Cory Green Band, Mike and the Moonpies, and Jason Boland &and The Stragglers.

Free and discounted tickets will be available to our Fourth of July celebration as a partnership with the City of Sugar Land. Stop by the TDECU box office and get your free tickets while supplies last as quantities are limited. Residents must have a Sugar Land water bill to receive up to four free tickets to the event or take advantage of our Sugar Land resident rate at only $7 per ticket for children or adults.

Non-Sugar Land residents can purchase tickets at any time through the TDECU box office or at sugarlandskeeters.com. Tickets for children 12-and-under are $8 and adult tickets are $10. Parking for the event is $5 per car.

Gates to Constellation Field open at 4 p.m. and the opening act, the Cory Green Band, will begin performing at 6 p.m. They will be followed by Mike and the Moonpies and the night will close out with a performance from Jason Boland and The Stragglers and a post-concert fireworks show.

Party suite rentals, including food and beverages, will be available starting at $1,500 and can hold up to 25 people. Insperity Club tickets are available for the event as well at $35, also including food and beverages.

Other attractions at the “4th Fest“ include a zip line, mechanical bull, a rock-climbing wall, face painting, trampolines, inflatable slides and much, much more! Vendor booths for the “4th Fest” are available through the Skeeters’ partnership with the Fort Bend Star newspaper. For more information and to reserve your vendor space please call your Fort Bend Star sales executive or 281-690-4200.