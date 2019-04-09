Construction begins on Sienna Parkway turn lane

As part of the construction of an extra southbound left turn lane on Sienna Parkway at Steep Bank Trace, contractors will be doing additional maintenance beginning Monday, April 8. Lane closures and traffic delays may be expected.

Contractors will replace two panels on the southbound side of Sienna Parkway at Steep Bank Trace and will use a specialized high early concrete mix for the necessary repairs. Because of this, the process will take approximately seven days to complete.

Travelers must use caution in the area and factor in additional time until the construction is complete. For more information, call 281-403-8500.