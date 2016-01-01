Cookbook commemorates Sugar Land church’s 100 years

Calling attention to the rich history of “the company town,” this fall, the First Presbyterian Church of Sugar Land on Eldrige Road is celebrating 100 years.

Longtime, active church member Betty J. Verdino has been helping pass on the good word about the steadfast presence of the church in the community since 1916. As part of her mission in doing it, she carries a cookbook, the 1916 – 2016 Centennial Cookbook in celebration of the church’s first 100 years.

“The First Presbyterian Church is a part of Sugar Land’s history,” said Verdino.

Historical accounts state that Imperial Sugar provided a one-room frame building in the early 1900s that served as a school during the week and accommodated a variety of religious services on the weekends. Later, land was donated by Imperial Sugar to four churches that formed their memberships in October 1916.

The First Presbyterian Church congregation celebrated its centennial last month on Oct. 9, said Verdino, and one of the collectibles from the celebration is the cookbook produced by the women of the church and “filled with wonderful old recipes from the membership, past and present.” The contributors read like a who’s who from Sugar Land’s history, she notes adding that the recipes for the sweet goods all call for what else, but Imperial Sugar. The table of contents includes “Good B & Bs.” That’s breads and breakfasts. Verdino’s beer bread in the cookbook lists only three ingredients, including a can of warm beer. Makes you want to try it!

Of particular significance about the centennial cookbook is that it is dedicated to Mary Shelton, 1921-2016. Mary, her husband Herbert, and children, all long-time and active members of the church, served diligently on many church projects and activities.

“She always filled her role lovingly in her kitchen – and in ours,” states the dedication.

There’s more to know about the First Presbyterian Church of Sugar Land.

But for now the centennial cookbook on sale is calling the attention of those in local kitchens looking to try something for the holiday season that was cooked up in the past, being served now and perhaps again tomorrow in Sugar Land’s future preserving the good things of its heritage. Now, that makes a nice legacy.

First Presbyterian Church of Sugar Land continues to remain active in the community with numerous caring projects including providing care for homeless families with children through Fort Bend Family Promise and providing for basic needs of the less fortunate in conjunction with the East Fort Bend Human Needs Ministry.

For more information, contact office@fpcsl.org.