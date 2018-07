Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital CEO Chris Siebenaler, left, gives a shout out to members of Girl Scout Troop 57134 after they donated cookies to the hospital in recognition of its service to the community during Hurricane Harvey last year.Pictured from the left with Siebenaler are Sophia Bersin, Sydney Hudzietz, Victoria Mosher, Jaya Sheth, Roma Ghorpade, Deborah Adebo, and Amelia Cox. (Photo by Joe Southern)