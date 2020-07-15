Coronavirus divide: You either have it or you don’t, so be mindful

As long as we have the novel coronavirus circulating among the population, we will have cases. We’re showing a rise in new cases and hospitalizations in this area, according to Fort Bend County Health & Human Services.

As of Monday, Fort Bend County had reported 5,015 cases of COVID-19 among its residents, along with 63 deaths caused by the disease. About a third of those cases are now classified as recoveries, leaving about 3,100 patients on active status and under a variety of treatments. Reports also show the total number of tests administered to be 37,289.

We are hopeful at making better headway so that we can join the rest of the nation in escalating our state’s and community’s reopening efforts. Texas was one of the first states that opened back up after initial shutdowns to slow the spread of the pandemic, and some say it may have been too early.

So now, we’re revving things back up because life and living must continue albeit with adjustments as long as COVID lives.

The first day of school this upcoming fall semester for Fort Bend ISD, for example, is Aug. 12 according to the district’s 2020-21 academic calendar. This week FBISD’s board met to adjust other calendar changes and add more specificity to plans for the upcoming school year on how to keep students and staff safe when they return to in-person instruction coupled with online learning. That’s a good thing because we paid our school taxes for public education to take place and we’re relying on what FBISD intends to do as part of its new branding going forward – FBISD Reimagined.

A quick review of the year shows that during the first quarter, in our local communities we obliged with a purposeful intention at slowing down the COVID spread and shutdown along with the rest of the country. It cost us all economically and emotionally, and we are still experiencing those lingering effects.

Given our current rise in COVID-19 cases, not even outdoor assemblies without social distancing is a good thing. COVID-19 will not pause or stop for large group events … but maybe a vaccine will do it.

So as we navigate our way through the challenges of today’s life, be mindful of the coronavirus divide…not the political one. You either have it or you don’t.

Its presence continues to dramatically change many aspects of our lives. So as long as it remains with us, we will see cases.

But we’re Americans dealing with the uncharted, the unknown, much as we did when our founders first got here … in 1755 for my ancestors. Mistakes will be made, corrective action taken, maybe even an intervention for a recourse focused on improvement … a social covenant between citizens and their government, set up to serve them, especially now in the area of public health.

The responsibilities owed to us include promoting healthy communities and healthy behaviors, preventing the spread of communicable disease and preparing for and responding to emergencies. We’re well on our way – together.