Coronavirus outbreak kills 19 residents at Missouri City nursing home

A recent outbreak of COVID-19 at a Missouri City nursing home has left 19 of its residents dead, according to a news release from the city.

The city said Fort Bend County data provided on Wednesday reported 38 total cases of COVID-19, the infectious disease caused by the new coronavirus, at Paradigm at First Colony nursing home at 4710 Lexington Blvd. Additionally, 24 staff members have also been infected.

Mayor Yolanda Ford called the outbreak “harrowing” and said it emphasizes the continuing severity of COVID-19, which has infected 8,878 county residents as of Thursday afternoon, according to Fort Bend County. At least 101 county residents have died from the disease, while 3,973 patients have recovered, according to county data.

Missouri City does not have local oversight of nursing homes within city limits, according to Ford. She said that responsibility falls to the state.

“We will only beat this virus if we all cooperate by following mandatory facial covering orders, practicing proper social distancing, following health safety guidelines and increasing communication among our local, county and state leaders,” Ford said. “The city is concerned about the individuals and families who are affected by the Paradigm cases, and staff will continue to monitoring the situation and working proactively to help flatten the curve.”

