Country at the Ballpark brings fans together at Constellation Field

By Donna Hill

For The Fort Bend Star

Clear skies and five country bands for one ticket.

Constellation Field played host to its second annual Country at the Ballpark concert Saturday night to the delight and entertainment of thousands of fans.

“We were very pleased to have such a lively crowd for Country at the Ballpark,” said Samantha Ferriera, special events manager. “There was great energy at Constellation Field from the fans who attended the concert and they got to experience five bands in such a special atmosphere.”

Presented by radio station KKBQ 93Q Country, artists Jake Owen, Runaway June, LANco, Aaron Watson and Frankie Ballard performed live on stage. A loyal fan base waited in line hours before the doors opened. Some held posters for their favorite artists to – hopefully – read from the stage. Staff behind the gates counted down the opening of the show much to the delight of anxious fans, who driven from as far as Willis and Conroe.

Country music is like that.

Loyal country music fan and KPRC Channel 2 Meteorologist Britta Merwin emceed the event, along with the morning crew from 93Q.

Gates opened at 3:30 p.m. and fans rushed to the front of the stage, and a few lucky listeners had a chance to meet and greet the band members before the show.

Opening the country concert were newcomers Runaway June, made up of Hannah Mulholland, Naomi Cooke and Jennifer Wayne (granddaughter of John Wayne), who brought Texas their songwriting and stellar three part harmonies. “Lipstick,” a breakup song, scored with the crowd with a positive and uplifting sound. Runaway June’s last gig before performing at Constellation Field was at last week’s CMA awards, providing backup vocals for Carrie Underwood.

LANco (short for Lancaster & Company) performed their arena-ready hits such as “Long Live Tonight.” Their unique and distinctive musical style was matched with an enthusiastic crowd. They currently have one of their songs “American Love Story” in the Netflix series “The Ranch.”

Veteran country singer and native Texan Aaron Watson interacted with his fans often, with anecdotes about his family, and including a salute to military members in the audience. He entertained fans with rousing performances and songs from his hit album, “Underdog.”

Frankie Ballard, a winner in the Kenny Chesney’s “Next Big Star” competition, and has opened shows for Chesney and is known to his fans for his classic and vintage style, and played selections from his current CD, “El Rio.”

Headliner Jake Owen sang the hits, including “American Country Love Song” and proved a savvy entertainer with a stellar band and songs the most, if not all, the fans knew by heart. He brought a dose of boyish charm and Matthew McConaughey swagger to the stage, wrapping up another successful Country at the Ballpark at Constellation Field for every fan.

Alright, alright, alright.