Country at the Ballpark returns to Constellation Field Nov. 5

Jake Owen headlines concert with Frankie Ballard, Aaron Watson, LANco, and Runaway June

Sugar Land Skeeters, Lucky 13 Presents and The New 93Q present the return of Country at the Ballpark on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Constellation Field.

Once again, Country at the Ballpark has an exciting country music lineup consisting of the hottest up and coming acts. This year’s lineup features headliner Jake Owen with Frankie Ballard, Aaron Watson, LANco, and Runaway June. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m.

“We are excited to have Country at the Ballpark back at Constellation Field for a second year,” said Skeeters President Jay Miller. “We have five top country bands performing and we plan to make this year’s concert better than last year for fans attending the show.”

Country at the Ballpark headliner Jake Owen has topped country billboard charts since stepping out into the music scene. His newest single “American Country Love Song” hit country radio air waves this past March and has climbed as high as sixth on Billboard’s US Hot Country songs.

It is the lead single from his recently released fifth studio album American Love. The Nashville star has toured with country greats like Brad Paisley, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney and Little Big Town. Owen’s hit single “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” reached number one in country music in 2011 and he was named Top New Artist from the Academy of Country Music in 2009.

The acclaimed singer-songwriter and guitarist Frankie Ballard is fresh off the Nashville scene with his latest and highly-anticipated album, El Rio. Songs off his newest album include “Good as Gold”, “It All Started with a Beer” and what Ballard describes as experimental songs “Cigarette” and “L.A.Woman.” Ballard is known for his love and lust songwriting style and quickly gathered followers in 2013 with his first number one hit “Helluva Life.”

Aaron Watson made history in 2015 when he released The Underdog, becoming the first independent male artist to debut at number one on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart with a self-released and independently distributed and promoted album. With a dozen albums under his belt, Watson has performed hundreds of shows a year and has even collaborated with special guests like Willie Nelson and Jack Ingram.

LANco is breaking through the country music mold with a distinctive style that is all their own.

“Long Live Tonight” from their self-titled EP is gaining speed for this five-piece band. In February, LANco was spotlighted in Rolling Stone Country as one of their “10 New Country Artists You Need to Know.” Formed in 2012, the band is comprised of: Brandon Lancaster (lead vocals), Chandler Baldwin (bass), Jared Hampton (keyboards, banjo) Tripp Howell (drums), and Eric Steedly (lead guitar). The band’s live performance energy will play a large part in Country at the Ballpark on Nov. 5.

Runaway June and their debut single “Lipstick” caught attention for producing a break-up song with an upbeat twist. The trio of female artists is comprised of Naomi Cooke (lead vocals/guitar), Hannah Mullholland (vocals/mandolin) and Jennifer Wayne (vocals/guitar). Fans and musicians alike are drawn to the trio because of their stunning three-part harmonies, which make them the perfect addition to Country at the Ballpark.

Tickets start at $35 with VIP options available. Tickets can be purchased online at CountryAtTheBallpark.com.

Parking at Constellation Field is $10 (cash only) for Country at the Ballpark and additional parking information can be found at CountryAtTheBallpark.com.

For more information, visit CountryAtTheBallpark.com, and follow @CountryBallpark on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to get the latest information and updates.