Country star Roger Creager finds it’s ‘Gulf Coast Time’ at Constellation Field

When one thinks of Gulf Coast time, thoughts of fishing, surfing, sandy beaches, or anything tropical and everything fun come to mind.

That is why singer/songwriter Roger Creager decided to call his newest album “Gulf Coast Time.”

Creager’s recent performance at Constellation Field, part of the Bud Light Summer Concert series, brought his unique style of country music to the ballpark, showcasing hits from “Gulf Coast Time” back to his earlier album “Having Fun All Wrong.”

For Creager, who grew up in Corpus Christi, “Gulf Coast Time” was inspired entirely by his hometown – encouraging him to write all but one of the songs on the album.

“When I put the album together, the writing was about getting back to basics – the salt air, being on a boat – things which are so familiar to me, growing up around it, really is a genuine part of my heart. It’s where I’m from,” he said.

Creager’s been touring all around his home state – including his own birthday bash last month at the legendary Gruene Hall in New Braunfels. He’ll continue to tour throughout Texas, eventually to a few concerts in Mexico.

Creager, now a Houston resident, sang to the enthusiastic crowd, a blend of honky tonk, ballads and Texas country. His high energy performance was familiar to fans who knew what to expect, and occasionally he brought in other music styles, infusing his set with some New Orleans jazz, and even a Billy Joel song.

Creager also brought his 84-year-old father, Bill, a retired Army Green Beret, onstage for “Rancho Grande,” which was happily sung with nearly every audience member. The elder Creager, known to his fans as “Crowd Surfing Dad,” didn’t actually crowd surf on this particular leg of the tour, yet it didn’t stop any of the sing-alongs going on in the outfield.

The same adventurous spirit Creager gives onstage takes over between tour stops. A lover of surfing and deep sea fishing, he pilots his own plane, has climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa, and more recently, ran with the bulls in Barcelona, Spain.

Looking ahead, Craeger is putting plans together for a concert event in Playa del Carmen for the summer of 2019. He’s been performing concerts at the coastal resort town in Mexico for the last 14 years.

“It’s a week on the beach in Mexico,” he said. “We do an annual trip there, and will start again next summer. It’s a tropical vacation; and for Texas country music fans, this is the place.”