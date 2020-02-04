County authorities confiscate Fentanyl during traffic stop

Fort Bend County authorities found $100,000 worth of Fentanyl during a traffic stop last week, according to information released by the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

Jose Alejandro Olivares, 37, of Nuevo Leon, Mexico, was arrested and booked into the Fort Bend County Jail on a first-degree felony charge of Manufacturing/Delivery of a Controlled Substance and a third-degree felony charge of Unlawful use of a Criminal instrument, according to the FBCSO.

The FBCSO said the Fort Bend County Narcotics Task Force intercepted what it classified as a large amount of Fentanyl during a roadside investigation Sunday, Jan. 26, when Olivares was arrested. According to police, the arrest came after a traffic stop was conducted along U.S. 59 North in Kendleton. During the stop, FBCSO said officers located 10 bundles containing approximately 10,000 tablets of Fentanyl concealed in an aftermarket compartment.

The Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, has a street value of $100,000, according to police.

“Our Narcotics Task Force continues to show great results against the war on drugs,” Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls said in a statement. “I’m especially proud of our interdiction team for intercepting such a dangerous drug.”